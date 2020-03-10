Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)?

The shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $88 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GATX Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2018, to Hold the GATX stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 19, 2018. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $69. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on July 17, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Buckingham Research was of a view that GATX is Neutral in its latest report on June 21, 2017. Cowen thinks that GATX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 03, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $84.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $61.46 while ending the day at $61.95. During the trading session, a total of 500580.0 shares were traded which represents a -68.63% decline from the average session volume which is 296850.0 shares. GATX had ended its last session trading at $70.62. GATX Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.89, with a beta of 1.38. GATX 52-week low price stands at $69.35 while its 52-week high price is $86.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GATX Corporation generated 151.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. GATX Corporation has the potential to record 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) is now rated as Hold. BMO Capital Markets also rated CTRE as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that CTRE could surge by 13.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.21% to reach $22.14/share. It started the day trading at $21.72 and traded between $19.00 and $19.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTRE’s 50-day SMA is 21.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.72. The stock has a high of $25.54 for the year while the low is $18.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.86%, as 2.44M GATX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of CareTrust REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CTRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 469,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,014,487 shares of CTRE, with a total valuation of $333,021,322. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $323,085,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its CareTrust REIT Inc. shares by 81.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,591,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,061,803 shares of CareTrust REIT Inc. which are valued at $101,838,871. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CareTrust REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 266,725 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,680,066 shares and is now valued at $81,623,864. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CareTrust REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.