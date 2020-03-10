Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)?

The shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dollar Tree Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Market Perform the DLTR stock while also putting a $82 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 95. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that DLTR is Sector Weight in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Gordon Haskett thinks that DLTR is worth Reduce rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $91.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.96.

The shares of the company added by 4.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $75.1201 while ending the day at $83.51. During the trading session, a total of 5.04 million shares were traded which represents a -71.56% decline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. DLTR had ended its last session trading at $80.24. Dollar Tree Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.47, with a beta of 0.42. Dollar Tree Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 DLTR 52-week low price stands at $75.56 while its 52-week high price is $119.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dollar Tree Inc. generated 433.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.31%. Dollar Tree Inc. has the potential to record 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Maxim Group also rated NTNX as Reiterated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that NTNX could surge by 53.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.58% to reach $37.69/share. It started the day trading at $19.381 and traded between $17.00 and $17.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTNX’s 50-day SMA is 32.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.12. The stock has a high of $43.71 for the year while the low is $17.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.57%, as 12.64M DLTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.13% of Nutanix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NTNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,268,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,114,224 shares of NTNX, with a total valuation of $815,458,853. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NTNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $496,865,064 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,528,495 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,211 shares of Nutanix Inc. which are valued at $471,740,233. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 262,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,144,057 shares and is now valued at $296,907,531. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Nutanix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.