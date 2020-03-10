Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)?

The shares of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crown Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CCK is Neutral in its latest report on July 19, 2018. UBS thinks that CCK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $63.68 while ending the day at $64.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -69.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. CCK had ended its last session trading at $73.11. Crown Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.58, with a beta of 1.33. Crown Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CCK 52-week low price stands at $53.19 while its 52-week high price is $80.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Crown Holdings Inc. generated 607.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.96%. Crown Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $79. Jefferies also rated LPLA as Initiated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $96 suggesting that LPLA could surge by 46.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.54% to reach $104.25/share. It started the day trading at $65.39 and traded between $56.07 and $56.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPLA’s 50-day SMA is 90.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.65. The stock has a high of $99.60 for the year while the low is $63.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.75%, as 1.10M CCK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.49, while the P/B ratio is 4.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 659.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more LPLA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -236,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,641,807 shares of LPLA, with a total valuation of $888,299,679. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LPLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $862,138,260 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares by 2.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,612,361 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,480 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. which are valued at $332,806,819. In the same vein, Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,039,132 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,443,712 shares and is now valued at $317,269,187. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.