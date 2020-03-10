Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)?

The shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2018. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Neutral the AI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Singular Research Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2017. That day the Singular Research set price target on the stock to $14.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Maxim Group was of a view that AI is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that AI is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.96 while ending the day at $4.97. During the trading session, a total of 527194.0 shares were traded which represents a -0.89% decline from the average session volume which is 522530.0 shares. AI had ended its last session trading at $5.62. AI 52-week low price stands at $4.79 while its 52-week high price is $8.48.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.96% to reach $54.20/share. It started the day trading at $42.24 and traded between $38.19 and $38.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACM’s 50-day SMA is 47.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.16. The stock has a high of $52.40 for the year while the low is $28.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.22%, as 3.42M AI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of AECOM shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more ACM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 256,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,135,684 shares of ACM, with a total valuation of $1,067,604,039. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ACM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $889,688,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AECOM shares by 3.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,758,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -550,515 shares of AECOM which are valued at $663,587,310. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AECOM shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 252,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,860,750 shares and is now valued at $620,273,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of AECOM stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.