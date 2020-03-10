Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC), Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)?

The shares of WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WillScot Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2019, to Buy the WSC stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on October 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Credit Suisse was of a view that WSC is Outperform in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Jefferies thinks that WSC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.14 while ending the day at $12.15. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a -329.99% decline from the average session volume which is 587460.0 shares. WSC had ended its last session trading at $14.64. WillScot Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 WSC 52-week low price stands at $9.79 while its 52-week high price is $19.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WillScot Corporation generated 3.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.33%. WillScot Corporation has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated KALA as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that KALA could surge by 56.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.27% to reach $18.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.84 and traded between $6.00 and $7.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KALA’s 50-day SMA is 5.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.92. The stock has a high of $8.92 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.44%, as 5.37M WSC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.82% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 771.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 98.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 98.25% over the last six months.

This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,537,478 shares of KALA, with a total valuation of $27,043,369.

Similarly, Caxton Corp. decreased its Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,483,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $8,840,724. In the same vein, BBVA Asset Management SA SGIIC decreased its Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,401,110 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,401,110 shares and is now valued at $8,350,616. Following these latest developments, around 1.29% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.