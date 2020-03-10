Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.34 while ending the day at $13.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -51.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. SVC had ended its last session trading at $16.57. Service Properties Trust currently has a market cap of $2.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.69, with a beta of 1.08. SVC 52-week low price stands at $15.31 while its 52-week high price is $26.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.35%. Service Properties Trust has the potential to record 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is now rated as Hold. Robert W. Baird also rated ALB as Downgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that ALB could surge by 17.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.67% to reach $88.47/share. It started the day trading at $76.35 and traded between $69.59 and $72.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALB’s 50-day SMA is 81.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.94. The stock has a high of $99.40 for the year while the low is $58.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.87%, as 17.01M SVC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.14% of Albemarle Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,286 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,701,534 shares of ALB, with a total valuation of $1,019,679,150. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $683,891,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Albemarle Corporation shares by 2.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,469,623 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 213,238 shares of Albemarle Corporation which are valued at $599,661,334. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Albemarle Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,750 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,798,130 shares and is now valued at $465,473,876. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Albemarle Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.