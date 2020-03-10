Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL)?

The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Hold the OSW stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -29.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 9.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -31.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.06 while ending the day at $7.14. During the trading session, a total of 5.34 million shares were traded which represents a -539.99% decline from the average session volume which is 835140.0 shares. OSW had ended its last session trading at $10.48. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 OSW 52-week low price stands at $10.15 while its 52-week high price is $17.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited generated 15.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 288.89%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Needham also rated MXL as Upgrade on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that MXL could surge by 42.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.72% to reach $21.63/share. It started the day trading at $13.44 and traded between $12.36 and $12.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MXL’s 50-day SMA is 19.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.94. The stock has a high of $28.70 for the year while the low is $13.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.65%, as 2.78M OSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of MaxLinear Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 429.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MXL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 304,209 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,421,444 shares of MXL, with a total valuation of $183,623,944. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,006,511 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its MaxLinear Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,800,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,550 shares of MaxLinear Inc. which are valued at $93,567,046. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its MaxLinear Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,468 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,254,630 shares and is now valued at $82,922,739. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of MaxLinear Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.