Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)?

The shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGL Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2019, to Neutral the NGL stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NGL is Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that NGL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -44.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 4.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -45.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.72 while ending the day at $3.40. During the trading session, a total of 5.2 million shares were traded which represents a -316.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. NGL had ended its last session trading at $6.22. NGL Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NGL 52-week low price stands at $6.15 while its 52-week high price is $15.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGL Energy Partners LP generated 12.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. NGL Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is now rated as Neutral. BMO Capital Markets also rated WBT as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that WBT could surge by 44.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.19% to reach $17.86/share. It started the day trading at $10.97 and traded between $9.835 and $9.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBT’s 50-day SMA is 14.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.04. The stock has a high of $19.81 for the year while the low is $11.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.68%, as 10.86M NGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.70% of Welbilt Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.99, while the P/B ratio is 5.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WBT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -6,209 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,505,692 shares of WBT, with a total valuation of $173,620,892. Impax Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile bought more WBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $170,078,349 worth of shares.

Similarly, Icahn Associates Holding LLC decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,082,660 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Welbilt Inc. which are valued at $152,147,339. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 81,471 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,188,258 shares and is now valued at $123,560,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Welbilt Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.