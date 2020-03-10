Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)?

The shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextGen Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Underweight the NXGN stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Dougherty & Company was of a view that NXGN is Neutral in its latest report on September 17, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that NXGN is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.75 while ending the day at $9.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -231.86% decline from the average session volume which is 302930.0 shares. NXGN had ended its last session trading at $13.03. NextGen Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $571.99 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.63, with a beta of 1.01. NextGen Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 NXGN 52-week low price stands at $11.75 while its 52-week high price is $21.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NextGen Healthcare Inc. generated 32.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. NextGen Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.50% to reach $11.67/share. It started the day trading at $3.89 and traded between $3.51 and $3.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVXL’s 50-day SMA is 3.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.03. The stock has a high of $6.31 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.37%, as 6.94M NXGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.41% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Park West Asset Management LLC bought more AVXL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Park West Asset Management LLC purchasing 120,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,370,000 shares of AVXL, with a total valuation of $9,638,200. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AVXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,819,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,345,793 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,889 shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which are valued at $6,708,968. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,084 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 808,010 shares and is now valued at $2,310,909. Following these latest developments, around 4.73% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.