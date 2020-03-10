Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)?

The shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $12.50 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hersha Hospitality Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that HT is Underperform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that HT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $13.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.23 while ending the day at $8.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -91.77% decline from the average session volume which is 539530.0 shares. HT had ended its last session trading at $10.50. HT 52-week low price stands at $10.07 while its 52-week high price is $19.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.98% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.65 and traded between $1.45 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PULM’s 50-day SMA is 1.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.02. The stock has a high of $3.01 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 857889.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.82%, as 833,697 HT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.18% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 76.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more PULM shares, increasing its portfolio by 70.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 401,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 969,871 shares of PULM, with a total valuation of $1,619,685. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile sold more PULM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $746,071 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.17% of Pulmatrix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.