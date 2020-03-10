Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)?

The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Halliburton Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $17.50. Scotiabank was of a view that HAL is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HAL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -36.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 7.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -37.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.90 while ending the day at $8.15. During the trading session, a total of 74.26 million shares were traded which represents a -442.85% decline from the average session volume which is 13.68 million shares. HAL had ended its last session trading at $13.07. Halliburton Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 HAL 52-week low price stands at $12.75 while its 52-week high price is $32.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Halliburton Company generated 2.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.13%. Halliburton Company has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $206. UBS also rated UNP as Downgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $201 suggesting that UNP could surge by 31.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $156.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.97% to reach $198.25/share. It started the day trading at $145.58 and traded between $133.18 and $135.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNP’s 50-day SMA is 177.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 171.22. The stock has a high of $188.96 for the year while the low is $148.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.96%, as 6.75M HAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of Union Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.20, while the P/B ratio is 5.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UNP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -404,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,719,131 shares of UNP, with a total valuation of $10,535,386,484. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,533,274,763 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Union Pacific Corporation shares by 1.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,317,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -402,631 shares of Union Pacific Corporation which are valued at $5,439,478,831. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Union Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 490,827 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,518,543 shares and is now valued at $3,860,856,985. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Union Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.