Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)?

The shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enbridge Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. Argus was of a view that ENB is Buy in its latest report on December 04, 2019. UBS thinks that ENB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.51. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $27.00 while ending the day at $31.24. During the trading session, a total of 9.75 million shares were traded which represents a -154.48% decline from the average session volume which is 3.83 million shares. ENB had ended its last session trading at $38.02. Enbridge Inc. currently has a market cap of $64.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 0.72. Enbridge Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ENB 52-week low price stands at $32.23 while its 52-week high price is $43.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enbridge Inc. generated 509.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.61%. Enbridge Inc. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.37% to reach $21.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.94 and traded between $9.9501 and $10.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAN’s 50-day SMA is 16.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.16. The stock has a high of $20.96 for the year while the low is $11.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.36%, as 3.84M ENB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of Dana Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 83,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,038,964 shares of DAN, with a total valuation of $247,160,435. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $203,771,531 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by 18.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,997,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,070,436 shares of Dana Incorporated which are valued at $107,838,425. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 613,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,848,183 shares and is now valued at $90,120,500. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Dana Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.