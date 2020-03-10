Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG), Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)?

The shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $71 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cheniere Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 21, 2019, to Outperform the LNG stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Goldman was of a view that LNG is Buy in its latest report on March 28, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that LNG is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.36 while ending the day at $37.28. During the trading session, a total of 8.26 million shares were traded which represents a -256.05% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. LNG had ended its last session trading at $45.52. Cheniere Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 1.14. LNG 52-week low price stands at $43.03 while its 52-week high price is $70.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cheniere Energy Inc. generated 2.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.94%. Cheniere Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Needham also rated PGNX as Downgrade on September 14, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that PGNX could surge by 48.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.48% to reach $7.83/share. It started the day trading at $4.23 and traded between $4.00 and $4.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGNX’s 50-day SMA is 4.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.98. The stock has a high of $6.37 for the year while the low is $3.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.23%, as 6.04M LNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.75% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 910.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 583,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,524,326 shares of PGNX, with a total valuation of $60,318,494. Farallon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,795,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,523,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,078 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $24,636,304. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 137,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,990,790 shares and is now valued at $22,258,923. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.