Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK), Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF)?

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2019. Numis was of a view that CUK is Hold in its latest report on December 08, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $48.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.74 while ending the day at $20.87. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -325.05% decline from the average session volume which is 614580.0 shares. CUK had ended its last session trading at $25.71. Carnival Corporation & Plc currently has a market cap of $15.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.32. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CUK 52-week low price stands at $25.09 while its 52-week high price is $56.79.

The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 518.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.97%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $81. Citigroup also rated RJF as Downgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $71 suggesting that RJF could surge by 34.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.59% to reach $99.25/share. It started the day trading at $68.23 and traded between $60.05 and $65.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RJF’s 50-day SMA is 91.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.61. The stock has a high of $102.45 for the year while the low is $70.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.07%, as 2.90M CUK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of Raymond James Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RJF shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 95,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,746,619 shares of RJF, with a total valuation of $1,256,853,375. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RJF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $579,493,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Raymond James Financial Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,313,899 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -40,365 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. which are valued at $485,849,786. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Raymond James Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,040 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,081,015 shares and is now valued at $464,557,201. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.