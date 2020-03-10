Is It Crazy To Buy UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) And Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

The shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Kepler in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. Kepler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UBS Group AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. Societe Generale was of a view that UBS is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2018. UBS thinks that UBS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 290.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.00 while ending the day at $9.27. During the trading session, a total of 4.77 million shares were traded which represents a -40.17% decline from the average session volume which is 3.4 million shares. UBS had ended its last session trading at $10.46. UBS Group AG currently has a market cap of $36.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 1.27. UBS 52-week low price stands at $10.12 while its 52-week high price is $13.55.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.89%. UBS Group AG has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $8.88 and traded between $8.09 and $8.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBSW’s 50-day SMA is 10.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.99. The stock has a high of $13.27 for the year while the low is $3.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.78%, as 8.71M UBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.76% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.53% over the last six months.