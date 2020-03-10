Is It Crazy To Buy Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) And Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $32 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Overweight the TDS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $31. JP Morgan was of a view that TDS is Underweight in its latest report on July 11, 2018. Raymond James thinks that TDS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $36.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.06 while ending the day at $17.09. During the trading session, a total of 629516.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.34% incline from the average session volume which is 810590.0 shares. TDS had ended its last session trading at $19.44. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TDS 52-week low price stands at $18.28 while its 52-week high price is $34.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Telephone and Data Systems Inc. generated 465.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.98% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $2.105 and traded between $1.90 and $1.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ODP’s 50-day SMA is 2.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.07. The stock has a high of $3.79 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.49%, as 20.97M TDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.05% of Office Depot Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ODP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,890,190 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,363,807 shares of ODP, with a total valuation of $178,407,652. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ODP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,992,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Office Depot Inc. shares by 21.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,835,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,487,890 shares of Office Depot Inc. which are valued at $103,975,904. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Office Depot Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 820,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 42,505,879 shares and is now valued at $94,363,051. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Office Depot Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.