Is It Crazy To Buy SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) And Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)

The shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2015. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SandRidge Permian Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2013, to Underperform the PER stock while also putting a $14 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 563020.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.67% decline from the average session volume which is 276440.0 shares. PER had ended its last session trading at $0.85. SandRidge Permian Trust currently has a market cap of $39.91 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.20, with a beta of 1.23. PER 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $2.55.

The SandRidge Permian Trust generated 4.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -121.05%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. H.C. Wainwright also rated GORO as Initiated on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that GORO could surge by 47.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.90% to reach $7.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.36 and traded between $3.79 and $3.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GORO’s 50-day SMA is 5.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.09. The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.33%, as 2.44M PER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.84% of Gold Resource Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.20, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 824.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GORO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 84,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,254,678 shares of GORO, with a total valuation of $23,400,729. Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile sold more GORO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,956,486 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gold Resource Corporation shares by 1.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,118,719 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 58,375 shares of Gold Resource Corporation which are valued at $17,152,955. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Gold Resource Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,648 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,356,395 shares and is now valued at $12,960,173. Following these latest developments, around 3.31% of Gold Resource Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.