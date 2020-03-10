Is It Crazy To Buy Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) And Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

The shares of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 05, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $26 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Natera Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on July 05, 2018, to Overweight the NTRA stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2017. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 10, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that NTRA is Buy in its latest report on May 23, 2016. The Benchmark Company thinks that NTRA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.25 while ending the day at $33.27. During the trading session, a total of 749228.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.88% incline from the average session volume which is 763620.0 shares. NTRA had ended its last session trading at $38.29. Natera Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 NTRA 52-week low price stands at $14.71 while its 52-week high price is $41.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Natera Inc. generated 61.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.39%. Natera Inc. has the potential to record -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.25% to reach $58.27/share. It started the day trading at $40.26 and traded between $35.27 and $35.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFG’s 50-day SMA is 53.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.91. The stock has a high of $60.81 for the year while the low is $41.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.02%, as 5.91M NTRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Principal Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PFG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,786,349 shares of PFG, with a total valuation of $1,630,137,180. Nissay Asset Management Corp. meanwhile bought more PFG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $961,571,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Principal Financial Group Inc. shares by 3.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,389,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 566,626 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $920,749,721. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Principal Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 658,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,274,750 shares and is now valued at $755,848,013. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Principal Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.