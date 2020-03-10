Is It Crazy To Buy General Moly Inc. (NYSE:GMO) And Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

The shares of General Moly Inc. (NYSE:GMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2014. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.70 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of General Moly Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2009, to Underperform the GMO stock while also putting a $1.30 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 10, 2008. Friedman Billings was of a view that GMO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 13, 2008. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that GMO is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.16 while ending the day at $0.16. During the trading session, a total of 617170.0 shares were traded which represents a -144.96% decline from the average session volume which is 251950.0 shares. GMO had ended its last session trading at $0.18. General Moly Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 GMO 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $0.45.

The General Moly Inc. generated 1.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. General Moly Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. B. Riley FBR also rated CASH as Upgrade on April 26, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that CASH could surge by 36.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.41% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $29.77 and traded between $26.83 and $26.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CASH’s 50-day SMA is 36.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.60. The stock has a high of $40.00 for the year while the low is $17.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.05%, as 2.03M GMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.12% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 278.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CASH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -326,045 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,525,163 shares of CASH, with a total valuation of $168,426,567. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CASH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,147,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Meta Financial Group Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,906,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,284 shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $70,961,679. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Meta Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.