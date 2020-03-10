Is It Crazy To Buy Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) And Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

The shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Overweight the EPRT stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Berenberg was of a view that EPRT is Buy in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that EPRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.15 while ending the day at $21.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 7.37% incline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. EPRT had ended its last session trading at $24.14. EPRT 52-week low price stands at $15.74 while its 52-week high price is $29.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.53% to reach $28.25/share. It started the day trading at $15.63 and traded between $14.31 and $14.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCC’s 50-day SMA is 20.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.73. The stock has a high of $29.45 for the year while the low is $15.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.35%, as 5.08M EPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.98% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 932.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 28,713 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,688,934 shares of HCC, with a total valuation of $126,153,295. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,973,084 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by 48.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,904,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,930 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. which are valued at $54,781,246. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 419,320 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,839,990 shares and is now valued at $53,562,211. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.