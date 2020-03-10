Is A Downturn Overdue? Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)?

The shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wix.com Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Citigroup was of a view that WIX is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that WIX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $160.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $111.19 while ending the day at $116.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.11 million shares were traded which represents a -233.92% decline from the average session volume which is 633360.0 shares. WIX had ended its last session trading at $136.25. Wix.com Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WIX 52-week low price stands at $104.61 while its 52-week high price is $156.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wix.com Ltd. generated 283.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.47%. Wix.com Ltd. has the potential to record -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.67% to reach $12.03/share. It started the day trading at $3.84 and traded between $2.73 and $3.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBRT’s 50-day SMA is 8.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.73. The stock has a high of $17.67 for the year while the low is $4.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.13%, as 5.32M WIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.69% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 848.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more LBRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 124.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 6,963,364 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,560,891 shares of LBRT, with a total valuation of $106,516,356. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LBRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,723,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares by 12.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,263,080 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -595,526 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. which are valued at $36,150,918. In the same vein, JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,172,850 shares and is now valued at $35,385,768. Following these latest developments, around 8.90% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.