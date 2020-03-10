Is A Downturn Overdue? Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)?

The shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tata Motors Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. Nomura was of a view that TTM is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TTM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.63 while ending the day at $6.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.52 million shares were traded which represents a -58.61% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. TTM had ended its last session trading at $7.77. TTM 52-week low price stands at $7.38 while its 52-week high price is $17.14.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.14%. Tata Motors Limited has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $84. Jefferies also rated KEX as Downgrade on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $85 suggesting that KEX could surge by 43.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.88% to reach $85.67/share. It started the day trading at $53.23 and traded between $47.33 and $48.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEX’s 50-day SMA is 78.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.22. The stock has a high of $92.30 for the year while the low is $58.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.75%, as 3.72M TTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.54% of Kirby Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.75, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 491.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more KEX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -292,646 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,298,977 shares of KEX, with a total valuation of $534,942,024. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $381,194,262 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kirby Corporation shares by 2.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,162,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,876 shares of Kirby Corporation which are valued at $378,331,335. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Kirby Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,317 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,373,791 shares and is now valued at $320,555,142. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Kirby Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.