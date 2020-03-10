Is A Downturn Overdue? SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)?

The shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $140 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Market Perform the SEDG stock while also putting a $102 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $102. UBS was of a view that SEDG is Neutral in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Cascend Securities thinks that SEDG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $134.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 207.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $109.46 while ending the day at $111.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -29.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. SEDG had ended its last session trading at $133.34. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.92, with a beta of -0.23. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SEDG 52-week low price stands at $36.28 while its 52-week high price is $143.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SolarEdge Technologies Inc. generated 223.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.14%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -42.12% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.54 and traded between $4.24 and $4.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 14.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.37. The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $7.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.98%, as 10.89M SEDG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.18% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -58.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.53% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.14% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.