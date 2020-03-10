Is A Downturn Overdue? Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX)?

The shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $58 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Renewable Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 24, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. BWS Financial was of a view that REGI is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that REGI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $40.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.3101 while ending the day at $23.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -106.53% decline from the average session volume which is 874300.0 shares. REGI had ended its last session trading at $26.99. Renewable Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REGI 52-week low price stands at $9.90 while its 52-week high price is $31.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Renewable Energy Group Inc. generated 67.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 191.74%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is now rated as Underweight. Susquehanna also rated GBX as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that GBX could surge by 43.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.22% to reach $31.83/share. It started the day trading at $20.63 and traded between $17.90 and $18.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBX’s 50-day SMA is 26.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.97. The stock has a high of $39.04 for the year while the low is $21.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.32%, as 2.45M REGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.68% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 458.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 110,863 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,841,936 shares of GBX, with a total valuation of $116,642,238. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,556,864 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,688,589 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,455 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. which are valued at $64,768,109. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 401,767 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,085,283 shares and is now valued at $26,144,467. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.