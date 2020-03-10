Is A Downturn Overdue? Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)?

The shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Israel Chemicals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 25, 2017. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 12, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Goldman was of a view that ICL is Neutral in its latest report on December 17, 2015. Goldman thinks that ICL is worth Sell rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.93 while ending the day at $2.94. During the trading session, a total of 513603.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.62% decline from the average session volume which is 252240.0 shares. ICL had ended its last session trading at $3.47. ICL 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $5.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Israel Chemicals Ltd. generated 95.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Israel Chemicals Ltd. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.09% to reach $41.93/share. It started the day trading at $31.69 and traded between $23.09 and $25.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBA’s 50-day SMA is 37.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.75. The stock has a high of $40.65 for the year while the low is $33.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.76%, as 3.88M ICL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.80% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.50% over the last six months.