Is A Downturn Overdue? HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)?

The shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $36 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HollyFrontier Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Overweight the HFC stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HFC is Neutral in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Goldman thinks that HFC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.09 while ending the day at $24.10. During the trading session, a total of 7.39 million shares were traded which represents a -230.02% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. HFC had ended its last session trading at $28.61. HollyFrontier Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HFC 52-week low price stands at $28.18 while its 52-week high price is $58.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The HollyFrontier Corporation generated 885.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. HollyFrontier Corporation has the potential to record 4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated KLXE as Initiated on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that KLXE could surge by 87.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.96% to reach $9.38/share. It started the day trading at $1.58 and traded between $1.19 and $1.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLXE’s 50-day SMA is 4.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.22. The stock has a high of $29.50 for the year while the low is $1.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.00%, as 3.82M HFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.86% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 373.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KLXE shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 149,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,104,930 shares of KLXE, with a total valuation of $12,543,917. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… meanwhile bought more KLXE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,019,465 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paradice Investment Management LL… decreased its KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,803,081 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,661 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. which are valued at $7,284,447. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 282,586 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,307,731 shares and is now valued at $5,283,233. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.