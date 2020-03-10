Is A Downturn Overdue? Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)?

The shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $110 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celanese Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Neutral the CE stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $120. Goldman was of a view that CE is Neutral in its latest report on October 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CE is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $78.42 while ending the day at $79.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -24.72% decline from the average session volume which is 922550.0 shares. CE had ended its last session trading at $92.25. Celanese Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 1.31. Celanese Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CE 52-week low price stands at $88.07 while its 52-week high price is $128.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Celanese Corporation generated 463.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.66%. Celanese Corporation has the potential to record 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Stifel also rated ROYT as Upgrade on March 29, 2017, with its price target of $2 suggesting that ROYT could surge by 89.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.54% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.2621 and traded between $0.20 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROYT’s 50-day SMA is 0.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.32. The stock has a high of $2.37 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 894706.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.44%, as 846,034 CE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Evergreen Capital Management LLC sold more ROYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -64.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Evergreen Capital Management LLC selling -1,994,566 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,077,924 shares of ROYT, with a total valuation of $540,040. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile sold more ROYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 82,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,400 shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust which are valued at $41,381.