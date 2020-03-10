Is A Downturn Overdue? Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 7.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.91 while ending the day at $9.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -48.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. BRMK had ended its last session trading at $10.83. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 80.10 BRMK 52-week low price stands at $10.13 while its 52-week high price is $12.81.

The Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. generated 360.35 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.25% to reach $7.75/share. It started the day trading at $4.00 and traded between $2.98 and $3.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TH’s 50-day SMA is 5.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.54. The stock has a high of $12.11 for the year while the low is $3.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.92%, as 2.55M BRMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.05% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 73.17, while the P/B ratio is 2.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 157.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The LLBH Private Wealth Management LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,866,323 shares of TH, with a total valuation of $15,678,787. Private Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more TH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,970,378 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Target Hospitality Corp. shares by 18.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,393,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 365,933 shares of Target Hospitality Corp. which are valued at $13,094,907. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Target Hospitality Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.