Is A Downturn Overdue? BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)?

The shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BHP Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Investec Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that BHP is Outperform in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that BHP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.52 while ending the day at $34.87. During the trading session, a total of 5.82 million shares were traded which represents a -167.17% decline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. BHP had ended its last session trading at $41.75. BHP Group currently has a market cap of $86.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.76, with a beta of 0.94. BHP Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BHP 52-week low price stands at $41.10 while its 52-week high price is $59.02.

The BHP Group generated 15.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. BHP Group has the potential to record 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -46.04% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.75 and traded between $5.30 and $5.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSL’s 50-day SMA is 16.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.66. The stock has a high of $34.03 for the year while the low is $9.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 582062.36 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.71%, as 586,195 BHP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of Sasol Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 294.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more SSL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -125,149 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,408,980 shares of SSL, with a total valuation of $69,529,615. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile sold more SSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,414,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its Sasol Limited shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 876,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,043 shares of Sasol Limited which are valued at $13,818,494. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. increased its Sasol Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 832 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 831,700 shares and is now valued at $13,115,909.