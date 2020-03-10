Is A Downturn Overdue? Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)?

The shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BBVA is Underperform in its latest report on June 12, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that BBVA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.85 while ending the day at $3.88. During the trading session, a total of 6.56 million shares were traded which represents a -2.44% decline from the average session volume which is 6.4 million shares. BBVA had ended its last session trading at $4.52. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. currently has a market cap of $26.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 0.92. BBVA 52-week low price stands at $4.46 while its 52-week high price is $6.44.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.02% to reach $30.04/share. It started the day trading at $26.00 and traded between $22.89 and $22.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMA’s 50-day SMA is 32.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.81. The stock has a high of $77.31 for the year while the low is $21.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.43%, as 1.13M BBVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.28% of Banco Macro S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 465.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Odey Asset Management LLP bought more BMA shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Odey Asset Management LLP purchasing 290,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,701,475 shares of BMA, with a total valuation of $82,854,238. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more BMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,903,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Banco Macro S.A. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,273,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,213 shares of Banco Macro S.A. which are valued at $39,046,376. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Banco Macro S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 823 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 756,438 shares and is now valued at $23,199,953. Following these latest developments, around 40.90% of Banco Macro S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.