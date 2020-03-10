Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that UGP is Neutral in its latest report on March 22, 2019. Goldman thinks that UGP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.15. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -48.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. UGP had ended its last session trading at $3.69. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently has a market cap of $3.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 86.54, with a beta of 0.66. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 UGP 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $7.26.

The Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. generated 644.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Wells Fargo also rated AR as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that AR could surge by 63.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.29% to reach $2.98/share. It started the day trading at $1.565 and traded between $1.08 and $1.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AR’s 50-day SMA is 1.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.35. The stock has a high of $9.18 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.33%, as 49.89M UGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.66% of Antero Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The FPR Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,758,308 shares of AR, with a total valuation of $56,902,870. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,610,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by 9.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,420,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,930,571 shares of Antero Resources Corporation which are valued at $41,477,209. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,645,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,233,518 shares and is now valued at $33,732,008. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Antero Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.