Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $367 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Boeing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Buy the BA stock while also putting a $375 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the Vertical Research set price target on the stock to $294. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 350. Cowen was of a view that BA is Market Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Longbow thinks that BA is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $353.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $224.37 while ending the day at $227.17. During the trading session, a total of 11.49 million shares were traded which represents a -52.15% decline from the average session volume which is 7.55 million shares. BA had ended its last session trading at $262.33. BA 52-week low price stands at $249.80 while its 52-week high price is $427.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Boeing Company generated 9.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 235.62%. The Boeing Company has the potential to record 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.00% to reach $31.60/share. It started the day trading at $19.24 and traded between $16.55 and $17.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNM’s 50-day SMA is 27.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.42. The stock has a high of $38.00 for the year while the low is $20.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.29%, as 5.92M BA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of Unum Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 942,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,964,576 shares of UNM, with a total valuation of $666,304,533. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more UNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $494,274,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Unum Group shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,043,128 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,445 shares of Unum Group which are valued at $321,431,086. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Unum Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,132,914 shares and is now valued at $270,447,475. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Unum Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.