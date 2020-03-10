Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $77 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2018. Wells Fargo was of a view that RHP is Outperform in its latest report on December 19, 2017. Raymond James thinks that RHP is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $88.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 9.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $48.08 while ending the day at $48.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -169.26% decline from the average session volume which is 405110.0 shares. RHP had ended its last session trading at $57.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 1.23. RHP 52-week low price stands at $56.06 while its 52-week high price is $91.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. generated 420.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has the potential to record 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on August 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is now rated as Neutral. Seaport Global Securities also rated FTK as Upgrade on January 20, 2016, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FTK could surge by 66.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.01% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.10 and traded between $0.99 and $1.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTK’s 50-day SMA is 1.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.27. The stock has a high of $4.01 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.20%, as 5.27M RHP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.88% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 461.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The North Sound Management, Inc. bought more FTK shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The North Sound Management, Inc. purchasing 800,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,300,000 shares of FTK, with a total valuation of $7,310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more FTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,297,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,440,256 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,612 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. which are valued at $5,848,435. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 405,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,887,048 shares and is now valued at $4,907,982. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Flotek Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.