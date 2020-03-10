Expensive Market, What To Buy? Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

The shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Market Perform the PK stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. CapitalOne was of a view that PK is Overweight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that PK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.54 while ending the day at $13.61. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a -56.72% decline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. PK had ended its last session trading at $16.28. PK 52-week low price stands at $15.68 while its 52-week high price is $33.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 386.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.94%. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is now rated as Hold. Piper Sandler also rated VNOM as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that VNOM could surge by 75.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -44.92% to reach $32.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.46 and traded between $7.00 and $8.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNOM’s 50-day SMA is 22.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.33. The stock has a high of $34.93 for the year while the low is $14.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.47%, as 1.22M PK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 626.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -54.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more VNOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -168,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,179,000 shares of VNOM, with a total valuation of $200,193,990. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VNOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,386,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by 16.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,431,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 628,982 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP which are valued at $96,655,246. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,123,713 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,721,763 shares and is now valued at $81,171,651. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.