Expensive Market, What To Buy? First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

The shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2018, to Buy the FCF stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Sandler O’Neill in its report released on August 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FCF is Outperform in its latest report on July 17, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that FCF is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.66 while ending the day at $9.67. During the trading session, a total of 518298.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.98% decline from the average session volume which is 414690.0 shares. FCF had ended its last session trading at $11.24. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $978.12 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 1.15. FCF 52-week low price stands at $10.95 while its 52-week high price is $14.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.305 and traded between $0.2196 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.4700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2900. The stock has a high of $3.70 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 465616.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.17%, as 517,626 FCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 326.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.86% over the last six months.