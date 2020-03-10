Expensive Market, What To Buy? A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN), Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

The shares of A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of A10 Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2018. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on July 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that ATEN is Sector Weight in its latest report on July 14, 2017. Dougherty & Company thinks that ATEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $5.39. During the trading session, a total of 729439.0 shares were traded which represents a -149.81% decline from the average session volume which is 292000.0 shares. ATEN had ended its last session trading at $6.41. A10 Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ATEN 52-week low price stands at $5.93 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The A10 Networks Inc. generated 36.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. A10 Networks Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -37.04% to reach $9.06/share. It started the day trading at $1.61 and traded between $1.09 and $1.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NINE’s 50-day SMA is 5.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.56. The stock has a high of $24.57 for the year while the low is $2.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.76%, as 1.92M ATEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.30% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 189.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -61.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.72% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,086,884 shares of NINE, with a total valuation of $43,980,519.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by 11.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,968,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,000 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. which are valued at $9,527,879. In the same vein, Thrivent Investment Management, I… increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 304,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,802,084 shares and is now valued at $8,722,087. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Nine Energy Service Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.