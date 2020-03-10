Analysts Turn Mixed On Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

The shares of Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viveve Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on April 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Northland Capital was of a view that VIVE is Outperform in its latest report on January 05, 2018. Mizuho thinks that VIVE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.86 while ending the day at $0.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 51.35% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. VIVE had ended its last session trading at $1.08. VIVE 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $104.00.

The Viveve Medical Inc. generated 9.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$21.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -181.27%. Viveve Medical Inc. has the potential to record -15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.50% to reach $32.22/share. It started the day trading at $22.4095 and traded between $21.20 and $21.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OZK’s 50-day SMA is 28.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.61. The stock has a high of $34.34 for the year while the low is $23.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.40%, as 7.09M VIVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.40% of Bank OZK shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 822.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more OZK shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,019,642 shares of OZK, with a total valuation of $381,053,870. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OZK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $302,292,671 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Bank OZK shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,252,104 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 204,737 shares of Bank OZK which are valued at $278,652,187. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Bank OZK shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 385,787 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,666,740 shares and is now valued at $154,021,993. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Bank OZK stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.