Analysts Turn Mixed On trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

The shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.15 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of trivago N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2019, to Buy the TRVG stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $7.50. Citigroup was of a view that TRVG is Neutral in its latest report on January 05, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that TRVG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.44. During the trading session, a total of 715028.0 shares were traded which represents a -159.78% decline from the average session volume which is 275240.0 shares. TRVG had ended its last session trading at $1.74. trivago N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 TRVG 52-week low price stands at $1.56 while its 52-week high price is $5.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The trivago N.V. generated 244.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. trivago N.V. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on October 18, 2011 where it informed investors and clients that Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Rodman & Renshaw also rated ENZ as Initiated on September 23, 2009, with its price target of $14 suggesting that ENZ could surge by 29.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.82% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.85 and traded between $3.45 and $3.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENZ’s 50-day SMA is 2.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.13. The stock has a high of $4.46 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.02%, as 1.10M TRVG shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 241.87, while the P/B ratio is 2.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 423.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 80.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,620,681 shares of ENZ, with a total valuation of $14,107,909.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Enzo Biochem Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,576,530 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc. which are valued at $8,977,090. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Enzo Biochem Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,245 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,353,808 shares and is now valued at $8,418,058. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Enzo Biochem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.