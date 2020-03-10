Analysts Turn Mixed On TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

The shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Janney in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $44 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCF Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Neutral the TCF stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that TCF is Outperform in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that TCF is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.56 while ending the day at $26.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -39.99% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. TCF had ended its last session trading at $32.46. TCF Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.48. TCF 52-week low price stands at $31.94 while its 52-week high price is $47.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.92%. TCF Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.41% to reach $9.57/share. It started the day trading at $5.97 and traded between $5.615 and $5.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITUB’s 50-day SMA is 7.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.58. The stock has a high of $9.61 for the year while the low is $6.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.55%, as 24.79M TCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.54% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more ITUB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -1,974,943 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,185,977 shares of ITUB, with a total valuation of $625,435,285. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ITUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $490,244,959 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by 36.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 62,523,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,903,126 shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. which are valued at $475,806,597. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management Lt… decreased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,052,717 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 49,720,130 shares and is now valued at $378,370,189. Following these latest developments, around 52.10% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.