Analysts Turn Mixed On Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT), JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

The shares of Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on September 29, 2016. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stein Mart Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2015. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that SMRT is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2014. Canaccord Genuity thinks that SMRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.6701 while ending the day at $0.68. During the trading session, a total of 763878.0 shares were traded which represents a -136.37% decline from the average session volume which is 323170.0 shares. SMRT had ended its last session trading at $0.87. Stein Mart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SMRT 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $1.48.

The Stein Mart Inc. generated 12.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.02% to reach $26.14/share. It started the day trading at $16.89 and traded between $15.21 and $15.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JELD’s 50-day SMA is 23.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.75. The stock has a high of $27.00 for the year while the low is $15.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.48%, as 1.75M SMRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 800.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pzena Investment Management LLC bought more JELD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pzena Investment Management LLC purchasing 294,501 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,976,393 shares of JELD, with a total valuation of $190,476,265. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more JELD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,093,435 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,904,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,240 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. which are valued at $140,999,412. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,784 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,415,100 shares and is now valued at $105,432,588. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.