Analysts Turn Mixed On Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP), Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

The shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the OMP stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Piper Jaffray was of a view that OMP is Overweight in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that OMP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -40.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 6.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -42.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.01 while ending the day at $5.70. During the trading session, a total of 696652.0 shares were traded which represents a -306.09% decline from the average session volume which is 171550.0 shares. OMP had ended its last session trading at $9.88. Oasis Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OMP 52-week low price stands at $9.54 while its 52-week high price is $22.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Midstream Partners LP generated 4.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.13% to reach $49.43/share. It started the day trading at $35.41 and traded between $33.16 and $33.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PWR’s 50-day SMA is 39.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.60. The stock has a high of $44.09 for the year while the low is $32.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.93%, as 6.19M OMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of Quanta Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.19, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PWR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 71,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,988,073 shares of PWR, with a total valuation of $586,783,058. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $273,052,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, Peconic Partners LLC increased its Quanta Services Inc. shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,442,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 321,968 shares of Quanta Services Inc. which are valued at $213,055,905. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Quanta Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,610 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,912,561 shares and is now valued at $192,326,763. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Quanta Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.