Analysts Turn Mixed On Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)

The shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Holly Energy Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2019, to Underperform the HEP stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that HEP is Underweight in its latest report on April 06, 2018. Jefferies thinks that HEP is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $23.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -27.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -29.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.65 while ending the day at $14.40. During the trading session, a total of 911328.0 shares were traded which represents a -118.87% decline from the average session volume which is 416370.0 shares. HEP had ended its last session trading at $20.36. Holly Energy Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.85, with a beta of 0.79. Holly Energy Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HEP 52-week low price stands at $19.78 while its 52-week high price is $30.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Holly Energy Partners L.P. generated 13.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.95%. Holly Energy Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.54% to reach $4.10/share. It started the day trading at $2.94 and traded between $2.535 and $2.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIG’s 50-day SMA is 3.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.45. The stock has a high of $4.03 for the year while the low is $2.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.53%, as 4.12M HEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,221,331 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,807,810 shares of CIG, with a total valuation of $37,395,023. 1832 Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more CIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,036,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares by 7.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,401,409 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 531,934 shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais which are valued at $25,608,875. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 16,362 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,971,393 shares and is now valued at $20,661,020. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.