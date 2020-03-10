Analysts Turn Mixed On Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.359 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 6.56 million shares were traded which represents a 31.01% incline from the average session volume which is 9.51 million shares. GHSI had ended its last session trading at $0.45. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.70 GHSI 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The Guardion Health Sciences Inc. generated 5.55 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $102. Stephens also rated MUSA as Upgrade on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that MUSA could surge by 6.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $106.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.54% to reach $119.50/share. It started the day trading at $115.58 and traded between $102.76 and $111.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUSA’s 50-day SMA is 108.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.23. The stock has a high of $121.24 for the year while the low is $77.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.57%, as 2.22M GHSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.79% of Murphy USA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.81, while the P/B ratio is 4.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 393.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MUSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 97,145 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,300,108 shares of MUSA, with a total valuation of $337,172,034. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MUSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $310,711,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Murphy USA Inc. shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,116,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,021 shares of Murphy USA Inc. which are valued at $114,088,846. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Murphy USA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,516 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,012,482 shares and is now valued at $103,445,286. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Murphy USA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.