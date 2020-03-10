Analysts Turn Mixed On Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

The shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Imperial Capital was of a view that BCEI is Outperform in its latest report on March 01, 2019. SunTrust thinks that BCEI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -32.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.195 while ending the day at $10.40. During the trading session, a total of 725547.0 shares were traded which represents a -181.92% decline from the average session volume which is 257360.0 shares. BCEI had ended its last session trading at $15.52. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $244.09 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.21, with a beta of 1.73. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BCEI 52-week low price stands at $11.81 while its 52-week high price is $26.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. generated 11.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -142.86%. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has the potential to record 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $163. Even though the stock has been trading at $159.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.78% to reach $184.91/share. It started the day trading at $146.57 and traded between $130.65 and $139.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NICE’s 50-day SMA is 168.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 153.61. The stock has a high of $183.42 for the year while the low is $112.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.76%, as 1.54M BCEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.49% of NICE Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.40, while the P/B ratio is 3.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 272.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more NICE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -217,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,633,253 shares of NICE, with a total valuation of $798,309,492. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more NICE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $402,455,066 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its NICE Ltd. shares by 9.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,923,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 170,912 shares of NICE Ltd. which are valued at $331,395,790. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its NICE Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 327,948 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,654,084 shares and is now valued at $284,998,673. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NICE Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.