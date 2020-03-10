Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

The shares of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $48 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WestRock Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Overweight the WRK stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that WRK is Underweight in its latest report on July 15, 2019. UBS thinks that WRK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.32 while ending the day at $26.61. During the trading session, a total of 5.01 million shares were traded which represents a -97.93% decline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. WRK had ended its last session trading at $30.08. WestRock Company currently has a market cap of $7.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.23, with a beta of 1.73. WestRock Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WRK 52-week low price stands at $29.33 while its 52-week high price is $44.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WestRock Company generated 156.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.93%. WestRock Company has the potential to record 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Barclays also rated GM as Reiterated on October 02, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that GM could surge by 48.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.94% to reach $47.63/share. It started the day trading at $26.12 and traded between $24.15 and $24.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GM’s 50-day SMA is 33.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.38. The stock has a high of $41.90 for the year while the low is $28.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.44%, as 19.02M WRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of General Motors Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,121,565 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 100,923,202 shares of GM, with a total valuation of $3,369,825,715. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more GM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,146,246,008 worth of shares.

Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… increased its General Motors Company shares by 3.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 75,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,730,304 shares of General Motors Company which are valued at $2,504,250,000. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its General Motors Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,499,159 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 61,939,360 shares and is now valued at $2,068,155,230. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of General Motors Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.