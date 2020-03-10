Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

The shares of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Village Farms International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.90 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -15.45% decline from the average session volume which is 886110.0 shares. VFF had ended its last session trading at $3.35. VFF 52-week low price stands at $3.32 while its 52-week high price is $18.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Village Farms International Inc. generated 6.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. Village Farms International Inc. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.37% to reach $14.55/share. It started the day trading at $8.78 and traded between $7.85 and $7.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VALE’s 50-day SMA is 12.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.15. The stock has a high of $13.82 for the year while the low is $9.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.85%, as 25.88M VFF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.59% of Vale S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more VALE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 225,652,937 shares of VALE, with a total valuation of $2,646,908,951. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more VALE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $734,028,562 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its Vale S.A. shares by 7.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,684,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,806,979 shares of Vale S.A. which are valued at $488,954,153. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Vale S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,710,002 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 40,285,925 shares and is now valued at $472,553,900. Following these latest developments, around 38.50% of Vale S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.