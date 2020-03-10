Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

The shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vertex Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 05, 2016, to Neutral the VTNR stock while also putting a $1.40 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2015. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $2.30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on January 27, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. Singular Research was of a view that VTNR is Buy in its latest report on January 15, 2015. Stifel thinks that VTNR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.7799 while ending the day at $0.86. During the trading session, a total of 541572.0 shares were traded which represents a -276.67% decline from the average session volume which is 143780.0 shares. VTNR had ended its last session trading at $0.99. Vertex Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 VTNR 52-week low price stands at $0.94 while its 52-week high price is $1.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vertex Energy Inc. generated 4.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Vertex Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.85% to reach $3.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.9246 and traded between $0.7012 and $0.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOXL’s 50-day SMA is 1.1800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9600. The stock has a high of $4.56 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 118392.17 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.51%, as 163,985 VTNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Boxlight Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 264.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 340,768 shares of BOXL, with a total valuation of $388,476. Bard Associates, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,875 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Boxlight Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,027 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Boxlight Corporation which are valued at $52,471. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Boxlight Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,238 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 31,438 shares and is now valued at $35,839. Following these latest developments, around 17.07% of Boxlight Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.