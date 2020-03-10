Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

The shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $120 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tractor Supply Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Market Perform the TSCO stock while also putting a $106 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. Wolfe Research was of a view that TSCO is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TSCO is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $104.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $77.50 while ending the day at $80.84. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a -161.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. TSCO had ended its last session trading at $91.48. Tractor Supply Company currently has a market cap of $9.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.66, with a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 TSCO 52-week low price stands at $86.62 while its 52-week high price is $114.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tractor Supply Company generated 84.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.93%. Tractor Supply Company has the potential to record 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.20% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.50 and traded between $3.99 and $4.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXSQ’s 50-day SMA is 5.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.97. The stock has a high of $6.79 for the year while the low is $4.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 391280.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.63%, as 365,339 TSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 393.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.62% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 8.28% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.