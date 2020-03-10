Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

The shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bank of Nova Scotia, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Neutral the BNS stock while also putting a $76 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. TD Securities was of a view that BNS is Hold in its latest report on February 26, 2019. Macquarie thinks that BNS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $57.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.32 while ending the day at $43.39. During the trading session, a total of 3.37 million shares were traded which represents a -261.29% decline from the average session volume which is 933480.0 shares. BNS had ended its last session trading at $50.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a market cap of $53.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.71, with a beta of 0.97. BNS 52-week low price stands at $49.74 while its 52-week high price is $58.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.25%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has the potential to record 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.60% to reach $13.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.97 and traded between $5.62 and $6.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XAIR’s 50-day SMA is 6.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.20. The stock has a high of $12.50 for the year while the low is $3.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 199874.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.99%, as 207,849 BNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.64% of Beyond Air Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 404.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kingdon Capital Management LLC bought more XAIR shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kingdon Capital Management LLC purchasing 136,612 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 537,471 shares of XAIR, with a total valuation of $3,171,079.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Beyond Air Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 357,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Beyond Air Inc. which are valued at $2,109,114. In the same vein, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its Beyond Air Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,312 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 236,714 shares and is now valued at $1,396,613. Following these latest developments, around 8.90% of Beyond Air Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.