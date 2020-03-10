Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)

The shares of TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $18 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TerraForm Power Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Equal Weight the TERP stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Goldman was of a view that TERP is Sell in its latest report on April 10, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TERP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.40 while ending the day at $17.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -24.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. TERP had ended its last session trading at $19.79. TerraForm Power Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TERP 52-week low price stands at $12.19 while its 52-week high price is $21.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TerraForm Power Inc. generated 270.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.0%. TerraForm Power Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated IRBT as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that IRBT could surge by 34.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.88% to reach $60.50/share. It started the day trading at $43.65 and traded between $39.80 and $39.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRBT’s 50-day SMA is 50.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.33. The stock has a high of $132.30 for the year while the low is $42.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.55%, as 16.65M TERP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 59.94% of iRobot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.39, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IRBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 186,982 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,011,302 shares of IRBT, with a total valuation of $188,731,759.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its iRobot Corporation shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,837,286 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,667 shares of iRobot Corporation which are valued at $133,494,306. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… increased its iRobot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 56,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,482,334 shares and is now valued at $69,743,815. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of iRobot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.